US Strikes Targets In Iraq, Syria In Retaliation For Fatal Drone Attack

Loading... Loading...

The U.S. initiated military strikes in Iraq and Syria, marking its first retaliatory action in response to a deadly drone strike that killed three American soldiers.

The strikes represent a critical juncture in the U.S.'s strategy to deter the influence of Iranian proxies across the region, amid growing geopolitical tensions and the domestic political landscape, as confirmed by a Pentagon official to NBC News.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the airstrikes targeted IRGC Quds Force and allied militias in Iraq and Syria, hitting more than 85 sites with precision munitions from an array of aircraft, including long-range bombers. The operation aimed to cripple the groups' operational capabilities and safeguard U.S. and Coalition forces.

In a statement released on Friday, President Joe Biden said, "The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond."

Following the assault on a remote U.S. base in Jordan, which also wounded over 40 individuals, the Biden administration signaled its intent to undertake military action. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had previously outlined a "multitier response," with plans for a campaign expected to extend over several days, if not weeks, according to officials.

Also Read: Mixed Fortunes For Tech Giants, Powell Signals No March Interest Rate Cut, Spectacular January Jobs Report: This Week In The Markets

While the Biden administration was adamant about its resolve to retaliate, it also stressed that these actions do not signal an intent for war with Iran or an expansion of regional conflicts. The meticulously calibrated strikes seem to steer clear of Iranian territory, targeting instead a slew of locations beyond Iran's borders, NBC News reported.

"We will continue to work to avoid a wider conflict in the region, but we will take all necessary actions to defend the United States, our interests, and our people," Austin said at a Pentagon news conference on Thursday.

In the wake of these developments, Iran has consistently repudiated any involvement in the drone attack and reiterated its aversion to direct conflict with the U.S.

During a televised speech on Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, "We will not start any war but, if anyone wants to bully us, they will receive a strong response."

Now Read: EXCLUSIVE: Regional Banks A Buying Opportunity Amid 'Ridiculously Cheap Valuations,' Veteran Value Investor Says

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock