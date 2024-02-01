What's Going On With Lucid Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher Thursday, adding to gains of more than 30% over the last week. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: Lucid shares rallied approximately 27% to start the week as several EV stocks bounced back following broader weakness in the sector over the last month. Tesla had been leading EV stocks lower in recent sessions after reporting a second straight quarter of disappointing financial results, but Tesla and several EV stocks caught a bid on Monday.

Lucid shares also appear to be benefiting from a new partnership with Ma’aden Rolling, a subsidiary of the Saudi Arabian Mining Co. In an X post this week, the aluminum panel supplier said it inked an agreement to provide Lucid with aluminum sheets with various specifications for its U.S. factories.

Lucid also appointed Matt Everitt as General Counsel this week. Everitt will be responsible for overseeing Lucid's legal affairs globally and for providing strategic legal guidance to support the company's ambitious growth plans.

Lucid shares now appear to be moving on continued momentum. It’s worth noting that several EV makers, including Nio, XPeng and Li Auto, reported strong deliveries for January on Thursday.

LCID Price Action: Lucid shares were up 6.21% at $3.59 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Lucid.