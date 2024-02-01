Fiery Farmers Pelt EU Parliament Building With Eggs And Stones In Protest Against Rising Costs And Taxes

Loading... Loading...

In a dramatic display of frustration, farmers from across the European Union (EU) converged on Brussels, pelting the European Parliament with eggs and stones. The protests aimed to draw attention to their plight amid rising costs and taxes.

What Happened: Reuters reported that the Thursday farmers’ protests in Brussels saw the parliament pelted with eggs and stones, fires set near the building, and fireworks ignited. The farmers demanded more support from the EU leaders to help them cope with increasing costs and taxes.

The protests, which involved around 1,300 tractors, also included participants from Italy, Spain, and other EU countries. The farmers voiced concerns about inadequate payments, excessive taxes, environmental regulations, and unfair competition from international markets.

The protests occur just before the EU parliamentary elections in June, with the far right, which views farmers as a growing constituency, expected to make significant gains.

Why It Matters: The farmers’ protests in Brussels are the latest in a series of events highlighting the agricultural sector’s challenges. Earlier in 2023, Elon Musk emphasized the importance of not punishing farmers amid climate change action, underscoring the need for a balanced approach to environmental policies.

More recently, in January, climate activists targeted the iconic “Mona Lisa” painting in the Louvre Museum, Paris, to draw attention to food sustainability issues, including fair earnings for farmers.

