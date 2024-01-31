Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun Has A Clear Message For Everyone: 'Boeing Owns It'

Loading... Loading...

Boeing Company BA reported quarterly results Wednesday morning. Following the print, Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun shared details on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" regarding the company's renewed focus on quality and accountability.

What Happened: Boeing has been under scrutiny since a door plug blew out of a 737 Max 9 during an Alaska Airlines flight earlier this month. Calhoun on Wednesday vowed that Boeing will "instantly respond" to any opportunities for failure that are found through inspections and the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) report.

"We own it, there's no other answer I can give you. I want everybody, everybody on every airplane to know that Boeing owns it. We own our supply chain, we own Spirit, we own the results of our work. We understand that, we really do," Calhoun said.

Boeing suspended its guidance for 2024 amid the uncertainty of the ongoing FAA investigation and audit of the company. Calhoun said the entire company is focused on quality and safety improvements, and noted that now is not the time to be distracted by financial concerns.

"Our full attention, our full focus as a company, is to make certain that we never have a safety escape again. Learn everything we can from the accident, learn everything we can from the FAA's audit, learn everything we can from the stand-down that we had and all of the ideas that were given to us by our own people, and that requires all of our attention and all of our energy," Calhoun explained.

Last week, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL CEO Scott Kirby expressed his frustration with the issues at Boeing. Calhoun responded to Kirby's comments and said that Boeing is working to restore confidence with its customers.

"I am going to work my tail off, and our team will, to satisfy Scott Kirby. And I'm sorry to put him in a position where he has to talk about Boeing when he had a phenomenal quarter," Calhoun stated.

BA Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, Boeing shares were up 4.91% at $210.29 at the time of writing.

Image: Tada Images From Shutterstock