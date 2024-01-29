Is AI Ready For The Kitchen? Instacart's AI Recipes Go Viral For All The Wrong Reasons

Loading... Loading...

Grocery delivery platform Instacart ICRT has recently incorporated artificial intelligence into its recipe generation process, leading to some unsavory results.

What Happened: The AI-generated images and text used for the website’s recipes have been garnering attention due to their peculiar and often unappetizing outcomes, as first spotted on the Instacart subreddit and later confirmed by Business Insider.

Pictures such as a “Hot Dog Stir Fry” showcasing the interior texture of tomato and a “Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad” featuring a lemon slice blending into lettuce have raised eyebrows. An AI detection program confirmed these images as AI-generated.

Moreover, Instacart also uses AI for generating the recipe text, acknowledging that AI may not always be accurate and advising users to cross-check temperatures and seasoning instructions.

A search by the report revealed over 8,000 recipes with the AI disclosure, indicating the broad use of AI in the recipe generation process.

An Instacart spokesperson stated their commitment to enhancing the user experience and aligning with consumer expectations as generative AI technology evolves.

They also mentioned a partnership with ChatGPT-parent OpenAI for an “Ask Instacart” AI model but did not disclose the use of AI for recipe generation.

Why It Matters: Instacart’s recent AI venture comes after a significant period of growth for the company. After going public in September 2023 with an IPO price of $30 per share, Instacart experienced a surge in its stock value.

This was fueled further by speculation of a potential acquisition by Uber Technologies in January 2024, which led to a significant spike in Instacart’s stock.

However, the recent controversy around the quality of its AI-generated recipes could potentially mar the company’s image, especially in a market where user experience is key.

The legal implications of generative AI imagery also remain largely undefined, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.

Image Credits – u/skyrimshuffle17 on Reddit

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.