Aclarion Inc ACON stock rocketed higher on Friday on heavy trading volume. However, there is no news to justify the stock movement.

Last week, Aclarion announced the product release of Nociscan 2.6, which includes support for additional leading magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners.

With this product release, Nociscan can now be performed on MRI machines beyond those manufactured by Siemens.

Nociscan is an evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine.

Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated.

In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers, which have been demonstrated to be associated with disc pain.

Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain.

Earlier this month, Aclarion executed a strategic partnership agreement solidifying the previously signed Letter of Intent (LOI) with Alphatec Spine Inc., a subsidiary of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. ATEC, sending the shares trading almost over 60% higher.

The partnership will consist of identifying key opinion leader surgeons to evaluate the Nociscan technology and lead to the co-marketing of Nociscan in targeted markets.

Aclarion effected a 1-for-16 reverse stock split on January 3. The stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis on January 4.

Price Action: ACON shares are trading 61.40% at $3.02 on the last check Friday.

