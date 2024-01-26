M&M Maker Mars Teams Up With Einride To Roll Out 300 Electric Trucks In Europe By 2030

Loading... Loading...

Chocolate and gum maker Mars has partnered with Swedish freight technology company Einride to add 300 electric heavy-duty trucks to its fleet across Europe by 2030.

What Happened: The first delivery took place last week, Mars said in a statement. Two Mercedes eActros 300 Tractor heavy-duty freight trucks and charging points powered by Einride’s operating system Saga were deployed between the Mars Petcare factory in Verden, Germany, and its distribution center in Minden, Germany. There is a distance of roughly 90 km or 56 miles between the two locations.

The eActros is available in two versions with three or four batteries. It is not immediately clear how many batteries the ones acquired by Mars have. While the truck with three batteries provides the truck with a range of up to 330 km, the four batteries provide the truck with a range of 400 km.

“At this time, the vehicles in operation are Mercedes eActros 300 Tractors. As Einride operates under an OEM-agnostic model, as the partnership scales we’ll ensure vehicles are available to fulfill the various routes and given the timeline, it may differ,” an Einride spokesperson told Benzinga.

“We can not comment on the value of the Mars deal and we will disclose fleet sizes once the vehicles are in operations over the course of the coming years.”

Why It Matters: The partnership, part of Mars’ aim to achieve net zero globally by 2050, will start expanding with routes in the U.K. and in the Netherlands by the latter part of 2024. It will further be complemented by an autonomous pilot in 2025, Einride said in a statement.

Mars is best known for its confectionary items including Milky Way bars, Snickers, and Twix, as well as its pet foods including Pedigree and Whiskas. In fact, the company has over 30 brands under its snacking division alone.

