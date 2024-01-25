Worldcoin's Orb To Reportedly Get Apple-Like Makeover, Says CEO: 'Much More Friendly' Design On The Horizon

Loading... Loading...

Worldcoin WDC/USD, a crypto project known for its Orb device, is set to unveil a more approachable and subdued version of its eye-scanning apparatus, according to CEO and co-founder, Alex Blania.

What Happened: Speaking at a StrictlyVC event by TechCrunch, Blania teased that the next rendition of the Orb, expected in the first half of the year, will sport alternative colors and designs with the goal of appearing “much more friendly” and comparable to "an Apple product."

Joining the company approximately four years ago, Blania recalls that the original Orb’s concept was established before his tenure. This device, described as a five-pound chromatic sphere resembling something from a science fiction film, polarizes opinions, admitted Blania, with people tending to either “hate it or they love it.”

Originating from Tools for Humanity, the company behind Worldcoin, the project has secured around $250 million in funding from backers such as a16z and Bain Capital Crypto.

The Orb device functions by scanning individuals’ irises to generate a “World ID,” granting users access to Worldcoin’s applications and a digital passport, with the intention of ensuring unique user identities.

Boasting a surge of over 190,000 new users in just the last week, and totaling about 3.13 million sign-ups, Blania added: “The thesis is very simple. We race toward billions of users as fast as we possibly can."

Worldcoin did not respond to Benzinga’s request to comment on the timeline, at the time of publishing.

Why It Matters: This comes as ChatGPT-parent OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman reaffirmed his commitment to Worldcoin, in the wake of reports that the firm is seeking $50 million in funding.

Worldcoin, launched by Altman in July, represents an experiment at the crossroads of AI, identity, and finance. Since then, Worldcoin has attracted the attention of regulators in the U.K. and Germany, who have announced their intentions to investigate the firm.

Image by CryptoFX on Shutterstock

Price Action: At the time of writing, WDC was trading at $0.0079 up 5.23% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

