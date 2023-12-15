OpenAI's Sam Altman Throws Support Behind Worldcoin Crypto Project Amid $50M Funding Speculations

Loading... Loading...

ChatGPT-parent OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has reaffirmed his commitment to the cryptocurrency project, Worldcoin, in the wake of reports that the firm is seeking $50 million in funding.

What Happened: Worldcoin is an ambitious initiative that aims to create a universal identity and financial network. Over 2.6 million people have already registered their irises for scanning by Worldcoin’s “orb” devices in exchange for a digital ID and free cryptocurrency.

During a virtual Q&A session conducted by FT Partners, a fintech-centric investment bank, on Thursday, Altman expressed his unwavering support for the project.

See Also: What Really Happened With Sam Altman Getting Fired As OpenAI CEO? New Details Emerge

“In a world with a lot of AI, knowing who is human matters more and more,” Altman stated. “The belief was and is that as AI becomes an increasingly important part of our lives…the ability to identify unique humans was going to be more and more important.”

His statement came shortly after a crypto news outlet reported that Tools For Humanity, the organization behind Worldcoin, is attempting to secure $50 million from investors by selling the project’s crypto tokens at a reduced rate.

Why It Matters: Worldcoin, launched by Altman in July, represents a bold experiment at the crossroads of AI, identity, and finance. Since then, Worldcoin has attracted the attention of regulators in the U.K. and Germany, who have announced their intentions to investigate the firm.

Worldcoin had previously raised $115 million in a Series C funding round from investors including Blockchain Capital, a16z crypto, and Bain Capital Crypto.

In September this year, Altman, the co-creator of the identity-centric crypto initiative, spoke about hurdles like the resources required to manufacture the orb and people’s “biometric resistance.”

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: OpenAI’s Sam Altman’s Salary In 2022 Was Less Than That Of A System Administrator

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock