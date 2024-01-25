Robitussin Recall: Here Are The Products Impacted And What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Haleon PLC HLN announced a product recall of some of its Robitussin brand cough syrups.

What Happened: A microbial contamination in Robitussin cough syrups could potentially cause life-threatening events in immunocompromised customers.

The recall is for nearly 10 lots of its Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult cough syrups.

“In immunocompromised individuals, the use of the affected product could potentially result in severe or life-threatening adverse events such as fungemia or disseminated fungal infection,” the recall notice on the FDA’s website reads.

Haleon has not received any reports of adverse reactions related to the recalled products. The recall notice includes specific lot numbers and expiration dates of the contaminated products if you need to make sure the cough syrup you have at home isn’t included.

Haleon also owns brands like Advil, Tums, Sensodyne.

Price Action: The Weybridge, England-based company was trading higher in Thursday’s session despite the recall news.

Haleon’s stock is currently trading around $8 a share, and has underperformed the overall market in the last year.

Image: Shutterstock