US, UK Conduct Fresh Airstrikes Against Houthis In Yemen, Targeting Military Capabilities

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, the U.S. and the U.K. have conducted a new series of airstrikes in Yemen, targeting Houthi military infrastructure. The strikes were aimed at disrupting the group’s activities in the Red Sea, a vital global trade route.

What Happened: The U.S. and British forces carried out the strikes on Monday, focusing on a Houthi underground storage facility and their missile and surveillance capabilities, Reuters reported. The strikes were carried out with the support of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands.

The Houthis, an Iran-aligned group controlling the most populous areas of Yemen, have been conducting attacks that they claim are in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Gaza conflict. These attacks have disrupted global shipping and raised concerns about global inflation and the stability of the Middle East.

Despite the recent strikes, the Houthis have continued their attacks on shipping. The U.S. has not disclosed the specific impact of the strikes but maintains that they have been effective in degrading the Houthi’s ability to carry out complex attacks.

See Also: Senate Republicans Are Reportedly Feeling Pressure To Endorse Donald Trump Ahead Of Key Primary

British Defense Minister Grant Shapps stated that the latest strikes were carried out in self-defense. He said, “This action will deal another blow to their limited stockpiles and ability to threaten global trade.”

Why It Matters: The recent strikes are part of a series of military interventions by the U.S. and its allies in response to the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. The attacks have disrupted global shipping, leading to concerns about inflation and the stability of the Middle East.

Earlier, U.S. defense forces neutralized four Houthi missiles in Yemen in a preemptive strike. This was a response to recent attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on commercial ships in the Red Sea. The strikes were aimed at deterring further Houthi attacks and preventing a broader conflict in the Middle East.

These developments have had a significant impact on global trade, with Shell suspending its Red Sea shipments due to mounting security concerns. The recent strikes are part of a broader strategy by the U.S. to weaken the Houthi militants and prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East.

Read Next: Bill Ackman’s Warning To Democrats: Trump Is Going To Crush Biden In 2024 Election

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.