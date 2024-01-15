Loading... Loading...

Democratic presidential primary candidate Dean Phillips has proposed potential cabinet positions for tech magnate Elon Musk and hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman.

What Happened: On Monday, Phillips, who is challenging President Joe Biden in the primary, discussed the possibility of appointing Musk and his tech allies to his cabinet during a forum.

Phillips, who is running an underdog campaign against Biden, expressed his intention to form “the most extraordinary bipartisan Cabinet in American history.”

The conversation took place on Musk’s X platform and was also attended by Ackman and podcast host Jason Calacanis.

"Maybe we will have a third of them on this spaces right now, guys," he added., seemingly referring to Musk, Ackman, and Calacanis.

He also outlined his first 100 days in office, which would include implementing “zero-based budgeting” and hiring an international consulting firm to assess the federal government.

Both Ackman and Calacanis have publicly endorsed Phillips’ candidacy. The discussion also touched on Phillips’ stance on border policy and the national debt, as well as criticism of the media and the Democratic Party.

Phillips, whose presidential campaign was launched merely three months ago in New Hampshire, recently told Politico that a score in the 20% range in the upcoming New Hampshire primary would be a significant accomplishment.

Why It Matters: This came after Ackman, who has been vocal about his support for Phillips, pledged $1 million to Phillips’ super PAC on Sunday. Despite Phillips' trailing poll numbers and the absence of Biden on the state’s Democratic primary ballot, Ackman remains confident. He believes that if Phillips performs well in New Hampshire, he could gain momentum in the primary.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Musk’s name has been associated with potential political roles. Last year in August, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy expressed interest in having Musk as an advisor should he win the presidency.

RealClearPolitics's average polling data for the Democratic primary indicates that Biden enjoys support from nearly 70% of the respondents. Following him is author Marianne Williamson with almost 8%, and Phillips trails behind at around 3%.

