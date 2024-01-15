John Kerry To Reportedly Resign As Special U.S Climate Envoy Right Before WEF 2024

Loading... Loading...

John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate, reportedly plans to resign from his position in the Biden administration in the coming weeks.

What Happened: Kerry, who was appointed to the role shortly after President Joe Biden’s election in November 2020, has informed the President of his decision to step down, Business Insider reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The State Department has confirmed Kerry’s resignation to The New York Times. His departure is expected to occur in the coming months, with speculation that he may join Biden’s presidential campaign.

Kerry, a former senator and secretary of state, played a key role in the 2015 Paris Climate Accords and has been a prominent figure in climate negotiations with China. His resignation comes amid the ongoing global climate crisis and follows his efforts to secure a joint agreement with China to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Why It Matters: Kerry’s resignation comes at a time when the global elite are gathering in Davos, Switzerland, for the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024. The “Rebuilding Trust” event is expected to address pressing global issues, including climate change. Kerry’s departure could significantly impact the U.S.’s approach to climate negotiations and its role in global climate initiatives.

Despite Kerry’s efforts, climate negotiations between the U.S. and China have faced significant challenges. In July 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping rejected a U.S. proposal, brokered by Kerry, to work together on climate objectives.

