Want To Experience Tesla Cybertruck? The Boring Company's Las Vegas Loop Could Have The Vehicles Soon

A transportation company in Las Vegas will begin using the recently released Cybertruck vehicles from Tesla Inc TSLA soon. The news shouldn't come as a huge surprise, given the connection to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: The Boring Company offers underground transportation to several locations in Las Vegas as part of a loop. The transportation company, which was founded by Musk, uses Tesla vehicles such as the Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model X.

A new report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal highlights that Cybertrucks will be added soon to the Vegas Loop for the company.

"They're going to use that truck in the system," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority CEO Steve Hill told the outlet. "It's fun, but we think it's got some real application. It's a useful vehicle, with the bed of a pickup truck being useful to move things around."

Hill did not share an exact date for the launch of the Cybertrucks for the Vegas Loop, but said it would happen in the near term.

"It has to be approved as a new vehicle in the system by the county and that hasn't happened yet. But I don't anticipate that it would be long, since it's an approved vehicle on the roads."

Why It's Important: The Vegas Loop from The Boring Company connects consumers to several expo halls and convention centers with future expansion that could include connecting to airports and sports stadiums in the region.

Demand for the Cybertruck was reported as strong based on millions of reservations, with a long waiting list leading to While the company has begun deliveries of the vehicle, many people around the world would love the chance to experience the vehicle before they get their own or simply out of curiosity.

