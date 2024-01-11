ChatGPT Is Down: Chat Page Shows A Blank Screen, OpenAI Says It Is 'Investigating' The Issue

Loading... Loading...

Update: OpenAI has resolved the ChatGPT issues, and the chatbot is functioning normally now.

OpenAI's ChatGPT is down for "potentially all users" right now, and the Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT company says it is investigating the issue right now.

What Happened: According to OpenAI's status page, the issue began at 11:41 p.m. ET on Jan. 10, and it has been a little over three hours now that the AI chatbot is still down for users.

The popular error tracker Down for Everyone or Just Me also shows that ChatGPT has been down for over two hours now.

The free version, ChatGPT 3.5, currently displays a blank page when it loads the website, which itself is too slow and often times out.

ChatGPT screen | Screenshot via Rounak Jain

"We are currently investigating degraded service in ChatGPT where pages are loading slower than normal impacting potentially all users," said OpenAI in its first message regarding ChatGPT errors.

When we managed to open a chat and post a message, ChatGPT returned with an "internal server error" message. None of the previous chats were displayed, either.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

