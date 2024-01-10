OpenAI CEO Sam Altman To Meet With House Speaker Mike Johnson: Report

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman is reportedly set for a meeting with House Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill this Thursday.

What Happened: According to the information obtained by Axios, the meeting with Johnson will be Altman’s first since the Louisiana lawmaker assumed the role of speaker. This comes after a dramatic ouster attempt faced by Altman last year.

Interestingly, in May, Johnson, then serving as the Republican Conference Vice Chair, had co-hosted a bipartisan dinner for Altman in Washington to discuss the future of AI.

Altman made numerous trips to Washington in 2023, particularly to give testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee and to partake in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s AI Insight Forum, the report noted.

This upcoming meeting between Altman and Johnson may reportedly potentially set a new direction for AI in the House. However, the offices of both Johnson and OpenAI are yet to officially comment on the matter.

Why It Matters: Last year was filled with tumult for Altman, who was briefly ousted from his role as CEO due to accusations of manipulative behavior within the organization. His reappointment was marked by allegations of neglecting AI safety.

Despite these challenges, Altman-led OpenAI has been making significant strides. Last December, the company was in early talks to raise new funds at a valuation of at least $100 billion, a substantial increase from its previous valuation.

This meeting with House Speaker Johnson could steer a new direction for AI in the House and further cement Altman’s standing in the AI world. Moreover, the meeting’s outcome could have significant implications for the future of AI policy.

Photo by jamesonwu1972 on Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.