Xi Jinping's Right-Hand Man Cai Qi Quietly Amassing More Influence In China: Report

In an unexpected development in China’s political arena, Cai Qi, the chief of staff for Chinese President Xi Jinping, is rapidly gaining power, a move that contradicts the country’s traditional party norms.

What Happened: Cai Qi, who holds the fifth position in China’s official hierarchy, is slowly but surely becoming one of the nation’s most influential politicians.

He is the sole member of China’s supreme decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, who accompanies Xi on foreign visits, thereby breaking conventional protocols, Bloomberg reported.

Throughout the year 2023, Cai has been by Xi’s side in crucial meetings, including discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa. Cai’s enhanced role places him almost at par with China’s second-in-command, Premier Li Qiang.

Even though Cai doesn’t hail from a ruling elite family, his long-standing association with Xi for over two decades has thrust him up the Communist Party’s leadership ranks. His role has now expanded into the national security sector, which is a high priority for Xi.

“Cai's power comes from enjoying the confidence and patronage of Xi,” observed Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute.

Benzinga’s email to China's State Council Information Office regarding a request for comment on Cai’s status and role in Xi's security initiatives did not receive a response.

Why It Matters: Cai’s ascent comes in the backdrop of a strained US-China relationship. The two nations on Tuesday wrapped up two days of military talks in Washington. This was the latest engagement after X-Biden agreed to resume military-to-military ties last year.

Meanwhile, Xi on Tuesday also pledged to intensify his administration's anti-corruption campaign, vowing to pursue both minor and major offenders within various industries, including finance, energy, and infrastructure. He described the offenders as "flies and ants," referring to small-scale corruption that is easier to conceal.

Image Via Shutterstock

