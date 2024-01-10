Gang Members Take Prison Guards Hostage At Jail, TV Station As Violence, Unrest In Ecuador Grow: Here's What's Going On

Loading... Loading...

Ecuador President Daniel Noboa said the country is “at war” with more than 20 different gangs after a violent uprising and prison rebellion.

What Happened: The gangs are holding more than 100 prison guards hostage after taking control of prisons, as well as a TV station broadcast, according to a report from Reuters.

One of Ecuador’s most powerful gang leaders, Adolfo Macias of the Los Choneros gang, escaped from prison over the weekend, escalating the unrest and violence. Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency as the country tries to grapple with the situation.

Colombian Prisoners, U.S. Help: Noboa is working to deport more than 1,000 Colombian prisoners currently held in Ecuador to reduce the number of prisoners in the country and their cost. Noboa is also expected to announce plans for two new max-security prisons on Thursday.

Noboa rose to power in part to his promises to crack down on drug-trafficking gangs that have grown more powerful in Ecuador in recent years.

The U.S. is planning to help Noboa with his efforts to limit gang violence. Noboa’s security plan will cost $800 million, with $200 million worth of weapons and supplies coming from the U.S.

Many shops and schools were closed Wednesday, leaving streets quieter than what is typical, according to a report from Reuters. Some citizens even likened the quiet streets to when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

What Happened With The TV Station? Gang members stormed and attacked the public TV station, TC Television in Guayaquil, one of Ecuador’s most dangerous cities. The attackers were seen threatening journalists for more than 15 minutes on live TV, according to AP News.

