This Massive 137-inch Foldable TV Is Futuristic, Luxurious, And Out Of Most People's Reach

True to its reputation as the prime event for new and cutting-edge display technologies, the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has seen a new futuristic, luxurious TV being demonstrated.

The N1 is a luxury TV, priced at a staggering $200,000, promising an immersive experience with its 137-inch screen and a unique foldable design.

What Happened: C Seed’s N1 television, a custom-built luxury offering for the wealthy, has been revealed at CES 2024, reported CNET.

However, this is a highly exclusive product, with only two models in existence.

What makes the N1 even more interesting is that it can be folded – when not in use, the N1 can transform into a compact rectangle, making it nearly unidentifiable as a television.

Photo: Courtesy C Seed

This process can be initiated by the push of a button and takes about two and a half minutes to complete.

The N1, once unfolded, offers a bright and seamless display that can rotate 180 degrees.

C Seed uses a proprietary technology called Adaptive Gap Calibration to make sure the divisions between screen sections are invisible, offering a smooth and sharp image. The N1 uses micro-LED technology and can achieve 4,000 nits peak brightness, and you can see it in action here, courtesy CNET.

Photo: Courtesy C Seed

Each unit is custom-built, with a typical wait time of six months between ordering and delivery.

While C Seed's TVs look luxurious, they carry a hefty price tag – the 137-inch N1 costs a whopping $200,000.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Courtesy C Seed