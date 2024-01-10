This Massive 137-inch Foldable TV Is Futuristic, Luxurious, And Out Of Most People's Reach

True to its reputation as the prime event for new and cutting-edge display technologies, the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has seen a new futuristic, luxurious TV being demonstrated.
The N1 is a luxury TV, priced at a staggering $200,000, promising an immersive experience with its 137-inch screen and a unique foldable design.
What Happened: C Seed’s N1 television, a custom-built luxury offering for the wealthy, has been revealed at CES 2024, reported CNET.
However, this is a highly exclusive product, with only two models in existence.
What makes the N1 even more interesting is that it can be folded – when not in use, the N1 can transform into a compact rectangle, making it nearly unidentifiable as a television.
See Also: Google Announces New Android Features At CES: From Revamped File Sharing To Android Auto Upgrades For EVs, Here's What's New
This process can be initiated by the push of a button and takes about two and a half minutes to complete.
The N1, once unfolded, offers a bright and seamless display that can rotate 180 degrees.
C Seed uses a proprietary technology called Adaptive Gap Calibration to make sure the divisions between screen sections are invisible, offering a smooth and sharp image. The N1 uses micro-LED technology and can achieve 4,000 nits peak brightness, and you can see it in action here, courtesy CNET.
For additional CES 2024 coverage, follow this page.
Each unit is custom-built, with a typical wait time of six months between ordering and delivery.
While C Seed's TVs look luxurious, they carry a hefty price tag – the 137-inch N1 costs a whopping $200,000.
Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.
Read Next: Apple Vision Pro To Hit Stores In February: Top Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Tells What Investors Should Look For
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Photo: Courtesy C Seed
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.