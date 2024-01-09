What Happened With Shopify Stock?

by Ryan Gustafson, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 9, 2024 6:47 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Shopify stock gains by over 3% on Tuesday.
  • The move helps push shares to a new 52-week high.
Loading...
Loading...

Shopify Inc. SHOP shares traded higher on Tuesday. The stock continued to rebound from recent losses and made a new high. Here are the details.

What To Know: Shopify stock gained by over 3% despite any company-specific news behind the move.

Prior to Tuesday's move, shares had sold off at the end of December and in the beginning of January after rising nearly 50% since October. The decline was largely driven by losses in the broader technology sector which were linked to a rise in Treasury yields.

However, as markets continued to look for direction on Tuesday, Shopify shares were able to move upward, pushing past their December high and marking a new 52-week high for the stock.

Additionally, over the past several weeks, Shopify stock has had its price target changed by several analysts, ranging from $65 to $100.

SHOP Price Action: Shares of Shopify closed Tuesday up 3.11% at $80.11, according to Benzinga Pro

Related Link: What's Been Happening With Cytokinetics Stock?

Photo: 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsMoversBZ Data Projectshoppingwhy it's moving