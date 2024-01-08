Xgimi's New 4K Projector Comes With Its Own Gimbal For And Novel Ceiling Lamp Combo

Loading... Loading...

Xgimi has unveiled two projectors in the U.S. at the ongoing CES 2024 conference, and one of them comes with a gimbal of its own to compensate for shakes and provide you with a stabilized experience.

What Happened: The Horizon Max, Xgimi’s most luminous 4K smart projector to date, and the Aladdin, a distinctive 3-in-1 device that merges a projector, ceiling light, and Bluetooth speaker, make up Xgimi’s newest lineup. Both projectors come with Google TV, reported The Verge.

The Horizon Max’s brightness is the result of its “Dual Light 2.0” laser and LED hybrid light source, which allows it to produce 3,100 ISO lumens. The projector’s superior brightness, 2000:1 contrast, DTS audio support, and color accuracy earned it an IMAX Enhanced certification.

The Aladdin, however, is a ceiling light projector that Xgimi conceived by leveraging intellectual property obtained from Japan’s Popin. The Aladdin can project a 1080P image of up to 100 inches and comes with in-built Harman Kardon speakers.

The Horizon Max’s brightness and IMAX certification make it a standout in the market, while the Aladdin’s 3-in-1 design represents a fresh approach to home entertainment systems.

While Xgimi has not announced the final prices or official launch dates for either projector, it has stated that the Horizon Max will cost less than $3,000 and is slated to ship in late 2024. Information about the Aladdin will be revealed at a future date.

