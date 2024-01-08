'Rich Dad, Poor Dad's' Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down On Bill Ackman's AI Startup Proposal To Scrutinize Academic Plagiarism: 'About Time We Hold Professors Feet To The Fire'

Loading... Loading...

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki has expressed his support for Bill Ackman‘s recent proposition of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to scrutinize academic plagiarism among university professors.

What Happened: On Monday, Kiyosaki took to X, formerly Twitter, to applaud Bill Ackman’s proposal of an AI project that aims to hold college professors accountable for any personal plagiarism. This initiative by Ackman emerges amid allegations against his wife, Neri Oxman, for plagiarizing parts of her doctoral dissertation.

Kiyosaki wrote, “Great idea. About time we hold professors feet to the fire.”

Why It Matters: Ackman’s proposal comes at a time when his wife is under scrutiny for allegations of academic plagiarism. The billionaire hedge fund manager recently softened his stance on academic plagiarism, acknowledging that authors might inadvertently omit some citations in their works.

Nevertheless, his stance against plagiarism remains firm. Ackman was among those who publicly criticized Harvard’s former President, Claudine Gay, over plagiarism charges and advocated for her dismissal.

