Survey Reveals Top 15 Jobs People Are Eager To Abandon Right Now

A recent survey has revealed the top 15 professions that workers are seriously considering leaving.

What Happened: The comprehensive poll, conducted by software firm Payscale, unveils the factors motivating professionals to seek new opportunities, which include high-stress work environments, the return-to-office mandate, inadequate compensation packages and the current economic climate.

The list encompasses a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from technology to healthcare, even though some of these roles offer median salaries exceeding six figures.

Payscale's "2023 End-of-Year Job Market Report" reveals that workers aren't necessarily planning to switch fields altogether; many are simply looking to secure similar positions at different companies, in the hopes of obtaining superior compensation, benefits or work-life balance.

The report highlights that the "expansion of pay transparency legislation" may have had an impact on some employees.

This legislation might have given them insights into potential earnings for the same job elsewhere, motivating them to explore new opportunities.

The top 15 jobs on the quitting list, as per the survey, includes roles such as senior product manager, phlebotomist, line cook, patient care technician and emergency room registered nurse.

1. Senior product manager: 66% seeking a new job; $144,000 median pay 2. Phlebotomist: 62% seeking a new job; $39,300 median pay 3. Line cook: 62% seeking a new job; $32,200 median pay 4. Patient care technician: 61% seeking a new job; $37,700 median pay 5. Emergency room registered nurse: 60% seeking a new job; $79,100 median pay 6. Patient services representative: 59% seeking a new job; $39,600 median pay 7. Cyber security analyst: 59% seeking a new job; $82,900 median pay 8. Welder, cutter, solderer or brazer: 58% seeking a new job; $48,400 median pay 9. Forklift operator: 58% seeking a new job; $39,800 median pay 10. IT program manager: 58% seeking a new job; $132,000 median pay 11. Critical care registered nurse: 58% seeking a new job; $80,700 median pay 12. Retail sales associate: 58% seeking a new job; $30,700 median pay 13. Software development engineer: 58% seeking a new job; $86,800 median pay 14. Senior data analyst: 58% seeking a new job; $97,100 median pay 15. Patient care coordinator: 58% seeking a new job; $46,300 median pay

It's worth noting that respondents who expressed a desire to seek new employment also indicated their intention to commence their job search within six months.

The job market data was collected from over 770,000 U.S. workers between November 2022 and October 2023, providing valuable insights into the current employment landscape.

