Here Are The 10 Most Sought-after Jobs That Pay A Minimum Of $100,000

As the job market continues to evolve, a significant surge in high-paying job opportunities has been observed across multiple sectors. With salaries exceeding $100,000, these roles can attract a broad spectrum of professionals seeking lucrative careers.

According to a study by job search platform Ladders, these positions, spanning across the technology, healthcare and finance sectors, are not limited to top executives. Increasingly, mid-level roles are also offering substantial compensation packages.

“Today, newly minted computer science graduates with bachelor’s degrees are making $100,000 to start,” Ladders founder and career expert Mark Cenedella told CNBC.

According to the study, here are the top 10 occupations with the highest number of job openings on Ladders' site between January and August.

1. Software engineer 2. Senior software engineer 3. Project manager 4. Clinical psychologist 5. Systems engineer 6. Licensed clinical social worker 7. Dentist 8. Program manager 9. Primary care physician 10. Adult psychiatrist

Numerous job opportunities for these positions are currently being advertised with a minimum salary of $100,000, according to research by Ladders.

This could indicate that companies are facing understaffing issues and are consequently raising wages to attract skilled professionals.

Alternatively, it may suggest an increased demand for high-paying managerial roles. Several of these positions also provide substantial remote and hybrid work options.

In fact, a Ladders report from 2022 highlighted that software engineers and project managers as some of the top remote jobs offering six-figure salaries that employers are actively hiring for.

"If you’re hoping to land one of these six-figure roles, noting that you’re 'enthusiastic to learn new skills' during the interview is an easy way to stand out from other applicants," Cenedella said.

Adaptability is a crucial soft skill employers seek, especially when considering the necessity to become familiar with new technologies or handle potential medical emergencies on the job — common scenarios for many roles listed on Ladders.

This trend of high salaries is not just confined to the U.S. Globally, there is an increasing demand for skilled professionals in these industries, making it a suitable time for job seekers with the relevant skills and experience to explore these high-paying roles.

