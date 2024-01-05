Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Hedge Fund Makes a Strong Comeback In 2023 After Past Struggles

Loading... Loading...

Tiger Global Management's hedge fund concluded 2023 on a high note, registering a gain of 28.5%.

This marks a significant turnaround for Chase Coleman's firm, which experienced challenges in the preceding two years, with the hedge fund declining 7% in 2021 and plummeting 56% in 2022.

During the same period, Bloomberg reported that the firm's long-only fund also suffered a loss of over half its value, citing sources close to the matter.

By the end of November, the hedge fund had already achieved a 27% increase, and it further grew by 1.3% in December, the insiders reported.

According to Bloomberg, at the close of September, investors in Tiger Global Management's largest venture fund faced an 18% decrease in value as the firm reduced valuations for several companies in its portfolio.

Additionally, Tiger Global decreased the value of its investments in Bored Ape Yacht Club, a series of nonfungible tokens, by 69%, and in the NFT marketplace, OpenSea by a striking 94%, according to the sources familiar with the matter.

These figures reflect the total reduction in valuations by Tiger Global from the initial investment in each respective company.

In November, Tiger Global Management's private investment head, Scott Shleifer, stepped down. Shleifer, however, will continue to be the venture capital firm as a senior advisor.

Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash