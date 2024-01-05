Innovative Eyewear's (NASDAQ: LUCY) Smart Glasses Partnership With Nautica® Launches In January

Smart eyewear seems to be the way of the future, and brands are starting to adopt technology to meet consumer demands. Smart eyewear is typically equipped with speakers, microphones and cameras. Some eyewear has a two-dimensional image displayed on the lens, offering an augmented reality experience. The global smart glasses market size was valued at $1.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2023 to 2030.

One of the brands that could be one to watch in smart eyewear is Innovative Eyewear Inc. LUCY, the developer and provider of Lucyd® smart eyewear and companion apps. The Lucyd brand has been on the smart eyewear scene since 2018. The brand was founded by tech entrepreneurs who were interested in building smart eyewear that works just like regular designer glasses while keeping customers seamlessly and safely connected to their digital lives. The company reports that in 2023, over 300 optical stores in North America carried Lucyd frames.

In 2022, the company acquired an exclusive, multiyear license to the Nautica® brand for smart glasses and it is now set to launch the product. This is exciting news for Innovative Eyewear as Nautica is one of the most recognizable American brands globally. Nautica has a presence in more than 65 countries, with over 1,400 Nautica-branded shops in stores worldwide and numerous standalone outlets.

"Smart eyewear was once firmly in the remit of early adopters and tech enthusiasts alone. We are changing that forever by producing smart eyewear that is not only a functional Bluetooth accessory, but a fun and trendy fashion statement," shared Harrison Gross, CEO of Innovative Eyewear. "Combining our technology with the popular and storied Nautica brand is sure to delight consumers worldwide, and further advance our mission to make the future of eyewear smart. We look forward to launching the line via our optical store partners in January, as well as on Nautica.com soon after."

The smart glasses line comes in eight initial sunglass styles. Two of these styles are also available with a blue light-blocking lens for indoor use. Moreover, all the frames are designed to accommodate prescription lenses. The collection also includes Nautica's first-ever "Global Fit" frame designed for individuals with a low nose bridge, making the product more marketable in different regions.

The line of smart eyewear also offers hi-fi Bluetooth 5.2 audio, allowing for an immersive music experience for up to 12 hours on a single charge. The frame design incorporates patent-pending auto-adjusting hinges for enhanced comfort and fit. The collection includes various branded accessories, such as a power brick, cleaning cloth and a slipcase adorned with the iconic Nautica sail logo. The company is also adhering to increased demand for sustainability; the packaging for these products is made of 99% post-consumer recycled material. The Nautica smart eyewear line is expected to ship in January 2024.

Featured photo courtesy of Innovative Eyewear.

