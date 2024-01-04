Claudine Gay Makes First Major Comment After Stepping Down As Harvard President: 'Such Campaigns Don't End Here'

Loading... Loading...

Claudine Gay publicly expressed her opinions for the first time after stepping down as the president of Harvard University. In her New York Times op-ed, she indicated that the methods employed to oust her represent a broader assault on American institutions.

What Happened: Gay, who made history as the first Black president of Harvard, tendered her resignation this Tuesday. On Wednesday, in her op-ed, she expressed that she felt compelled to resign from her historic position at Harvard University as a result of a “campaign” that leveled accusations of plagiarism and antisemitism against her, as reported by The Guardian.

This “campaign,” backed by several influential Harvard donors, focused on remarks Gay made during a congressional hearing on campus antisemitism and alleged plagiarized content in her academic work.

“Campaigns of this kind often start with attacks on education and expertise, because these are the tools that best equip communities to see through propaganda. But such campaigns don't end there,” Gay warned, adding that institutions of all types, from public health agencies to news organizations, will experience similar “coordinated attempts” to undermine their credibility.

“For the opportunists driving cynicism about our institutions, no single victory or toppled leader exhausts their zeal,” she wrote.

Only in office for six months, Gay’s tenure as the first Black woman president at Harvard was the shortest in the university’s history. Despite admitting to some missteps, Gay defended the originality of her academic work in her op-ed, simultaneously cautioning that the tactics used against her could be repurposed to target other institutional leaders.

Why It Matters: Gay’s departure has cast a long shadow on the reputation of Harvard. Her resignation came after allegations of plagiarism in her publications and a contentious appearance before Congress, which drew critical attention. Gay expressed her decision to step down with a heavy heart, underscoring the difficulty of the choice.

Gay faced backlash for not taking a stronger stand against campus antisemitism during her congressional testimony. However, she has since reinforced her opposition to antisemitism and vowed to leverage all resources to shield students from hate speech.

Many have decried the campaign against Gay as racially motivated. Gay, who received death threats and racist insults, underscored the absence of focus on the content of her academic work – centered on minority representation in American politics.

