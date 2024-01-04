Watch: Man Attacks Judge During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom After Being Denied Probation

Loading... Loading...

In a shocking turn of events, a man who was denied probation attacked the presiding judge during his sentencing at a Las Vegas courtroom on Wednesday.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Deobra Redden, 30, was appearing at the Eighth Judicial District Court in Las Vegas for a sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, reported The New York Times. He leaped over the courtroom bench onto Judge Mary Kay Holthus, causing chaos in the courtroom.

Footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, showed Redden jumping over the bench and onto Judge Holthus, causing the flags behind the bench to fall. After a brief commotion, three men intervened to subdue Redden while also striking him multiple times. Both Judge Holthus and a court marshal sustained injuries during the incident.

Why It Matters: Redden’s lawyer had requested Judge Holthus to consider probation just before the violent outburst. However, the judge declined, referencing Redden’s criminal history, which includes previous prison terms for attempted theft and domestic battery.

The Police Department is investigating the incident as a battery at the courthouse, with two victims being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is currently in custody.

