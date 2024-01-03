Gunman Breaks Into Colorado Supreme Court Building Late Night, Causes 'Extensive Damage'

Loading... Loading...

In an unexpected turn of events, the Colorado Supreme Court building experienced “extensive damage” from a gunman who broke into the premises, as reported on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. The incident, though shocking, appears to have no connection to the court’s recent contentious ruling.

What Happened: A car crash near the Supreme Court building in Denver gave way to a more concerning event, the Associated Press reported. Brandon Olsen, 44, is said to have used a handgun to gain unauthorized access to the judicial building at approximately 1:15 AM.

Once inside, Olsen allegedly caused significant damage and initiated a fire that activated the fire extinguishing system. The suspect later surrendered to law enforcement at 3:00 AM, confirmed by authorities.

See Also: Trump’s Edge? New Poll Shows Public Opinion Shifting Over Ex-President’s Role In Jan. 6 Capitol Riots: ‘T

Despite receiving threats following a controversial ruling that prevented former President Donald Trump from holding office, the Colorado State Patrol asserts that this incident bears no relation to those threats. Olsen is due for a court appearance on Wednesday. No injuries were reported from the incident. In response to the threats, the state patrol has increased security measures for the Supreme Court justices, although the specifics remain undisclosed.

Why It Matters: This incident comes amid a tense climate in Colorado. Recently, a group supporting gun rights and marijuana usage has been pushing for a ballot initiative to allow cannabis users to obtain concealed carry permits. This move could potentially alter gun ownership laws, particularly for marijuana consumers.

Furthermore, the frequency of mass shootings has led to changes in digital navigation tools. Google Maps now provides alerts about mass shooting-affected routes to help commuters avoid danger zones. This development reflects the growing need for safety measures in response to the increase in gun-related incidents.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Read Next: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Bill Clinton’s Name In Jeffrey Epstein Files Is ‘No Surprise At All’

Photo Via Pexels

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.