Turkey Arrests 34 Suspected Of Targeting Palestinians On Behalf Of Mossad: Report

The latest news from Turkey reports the arrest of 34 individuals suspected of being connected to Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency. These suspects are believed to be targeting Palestinians residing in Turkey.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Reuters reported that these arrests are part of a larger crackdown by Turkish authorities who are scrutinizing Mossad’s activities, particularly its alleged recruitment and operations against Palestinians in Turkey. The suspects were caught in eight different provinces in a joint operation by the MIT intelligence agency and Istanbul’s counter-terrorism bureau.

Authorities have pointed to social media job postings as a possible recruitment tool used by Mossad. The agency is also suspected of using encrypted messaging platforms for communication and cryptocurrencies to hide financial transactions.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the suspects were detained in 57 locations during “Operation Mole.” The arrested individuals are believed to have participated in activities such as identifying, monitoring, assaulting, and kidnapping foreign nationals in Turkey. They are also accused of spreading disinformation and fake news and carrying out robberies and blackmail for Mossad.

Officials claim that the suspects received training from Mossad abroad. During the raids, authorities found large amounts of foreign currency, an unregistered firearm, and digital materials. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office and Foreign Ministry have not commented on these arrests.

Why It Matters: These arrests come against the backdrop of recent events involving Israel and Palestine. The Israeli military announced a partial withdrawal of its troops from the Gaza Strip, citing economic challenges. This marked a significant shift in the ongoing conflict.

Recently, Hamas also confirmed that its deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, was killed in a suspected Israeli drone attack in Beirut. These incidents possibly escalated the tensions, leading to an increased scrutiny of Mossad’s activities in Turkey.

