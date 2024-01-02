What Happened With Celsius Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH shares traded higher on Tuesday. The stock gained despite any company-specific news.

What To Know: Celsius stock made a more than 8% move higher despite large losses in the tech-heavy NASDAQ weighing on the market.

The jump in price on Tuesday extended the stock's rally which began at the end of December. The move was also backed by unusually high trading volume of 6.33 million shares, compared to the stock's average volume of 4.83 million, earning the stock a spot on Yahoo's Trending page on Tuesday.

While shares have largely consolidated for several months, it was not long ago in September that it reached an all-time high. As the stock approaches a resistance level, in reference to the three-month high reached in early November, investors will wait and see if the stock's recent rally can help it break above that key point and possibly even reach new heights.

CELH Price Action: Shares of CELH were up 8.27% at $59.03 at the close of the market, according to Benzinga Pro.

