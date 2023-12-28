Now Samsung's New Smart Fridge Can Tell You What To Cook For Dinner

Loading... Loading...

In the latest move to expand its AI product line, Samsung is set to launch the 2024 Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, an advanced smart fridge equipped with AI capabilities that can suggest recipes based on the ingredients available in your fridge.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the Verge reported that Samsung’s upcoming smart fridge, which will be showcased at CES next year, is designed to emphasize its AI features more than previous models. The AI-equipped fridge can suggest recipes based on the contents of your fridge, using an internal camera to identify individual food items and a connected app for recipe suggestions.

The fridge also mirrors Galaxy phone displays on a 32-inch Family Hub touchscreen and includes separate apps for viewing TikTok and YouTube videos. The updated Samsung Food app, accessible directly on the fridge via the Family Hub, can connect to your Samsung Health profile and tailor recipes to your dietary needs.

Despite a few limitations, such as the Vision AI feature’s ability to identify up to 33 food items, Samsung’s new smart fridge represents a significant step forward in AI technology integration. The 2024 model is positioned as the centerpiece of Samsung’s AI kitchen product line, which includes an AI oven.

Why It Matters: This latest development comes after Samsung unveiled its own generative AI model, Gauss, in November 2023. Disclosed at the Samsung AI Forum in Seoul, Gauss was designed to enhance work efficiency and consumer experiences. The AI model is expected to launch with the upcoming flagship Galaxy S24 series.

With the integration of Gauss into the new Bespoke 4-Door Flex Refrigerator, Samsung is further expanding its AI capabilities into everyday home appliances.

Image Credits – Samsung

Image by Dragos Asaftei via Shutterstock

