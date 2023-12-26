Binance Founder CZ's Wealth Grew By $25 Billion In 2023: Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Loading... Loading...

Binance BNB/USD founder Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, who recently pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal charges and resigned as CEO of the crypto exchange, saw his wealth soar by almost $25 billion in 2023, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Zhao's estimated wealth now stands at more than $37 billion, making him the 35th richest person globally, according to the index. The substantial fortune is derived from Zhao's controlling stake in Binance, Bloomberg reported earlier today. It's worth noting that Zhao also holds bitcoin and Binance's own coin, BNB, and these assets are reportedly not factored into the index.

Image sourced from X