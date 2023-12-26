Reddit's IPO Prospects Rise With Market Recovery, Even As Ad Revenue Falls Short of $1B Ambition

Loading... Loading...

If the market for initial public offerings rebounds, Reddit will likely have an early IPO resurgence in the coming year.

The prospective IPO will bring attention to Reddit's advertising prospects, which have underperformed the ambitious growth projections outlined by its executives two years ago.

Previous reports indicated an IPO valuation of up to $15 billion for the news aggregation platform and discussion site popular with Gen Zers and Millennials.

Despite projecting ad revenue to exceed $800 million by the year's end, Reddit fell short of its lofty goal to surpass $1 billion by 2023, a sharp rise from its 2021 revenue of about $350 million, the Information reports.

Ad executives attribute this shortfall primarily to the weakened state of the ad market that began early last year, coinciding with the escalation in interest rates.

While Reddit's anticipated ad revenue growth rate surpasses that of companies like Snap and Pinterest, the initial ambitious target remains unmet. The market's economic fluctuations, especially the impact of increased interest rates, significantly impeded Reddit's stride toward achieving its ambitious ad revenue goals. This setback showcases the vulnerability of digital advertising platforms to market volatility, potentially influencing Reddit's IPO and future strategic decisions.

