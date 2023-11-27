Potential 2024 U.S. IPOs On The Horizon: Details

Loading... Loading... Loading...

According to a Bloomberg article, there are several potential IPOs brewing ahead of 2024, with Reddit — of the 2021 meme-stock craze fame — at the front of the pack.

Here's a look at some of the major possible IPO candidates.

What To Know: It has been a rough year for IPOs, with total U.S. volume expected to just barely exceed that of 2022. Therefore, companies considering public offerings are hoping that 2024 will be more auspicious.

Bloomberg News reported last year Reddit was working with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on its listing, which could be as soon as the first quarter. The company was considering a valuation of as much as $15 billion.

Additionally, Microsoft Corp.-backed cloud and data security startup Rubrik Inc. is also aiming for a first quarter debut while Kim Kardashian’s Skims underwear label's IPO could come as soon as next year.

Skims CEO Jens Grede, in a June interview with Bloomberg News, said, "Skims deserves to be a public company — when the time is right."

Bloomberg noted Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd., which filed for its listing in November, recently reported almost doubling its revenue, compared to the same period in 2022.

Also, another firm that filed over the past month, Waystar Holding Corp., is weighing its IPO decision against market conditions.

Related Link: What Happened With Broadcom Stock Today?

Image by Ahmad Ardity from Pixabay