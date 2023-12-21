What's Going On With V.F. Corporation Stock?

Loading... Loading...

V.F. Corporation VFC shares are trading higher on Thursday. The stock rebounded from a recent sell off over the past several days.

What To Know: V.F. shares began November on a low-note, on the heels of a mixed second-quarter earnings report. Shares attempted a rebound but were subsequently shut back down.

However, the pullback was marked by a higher low, beginning an uptrend for the stock in mid-November. Tailwinds lifting shares higher in November and December included encouraging October CPI data, an upgrade and price increase from JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss, and the decision by the Fed to leave rates unchanged. The stock received several other price changes over the past several weeks as well, ranging from $15 to $24.

The stock hit a three-month high last Thursday before beginning a sell off which extended into Wednesday. The downward move was compounded by the company's announcement on Monday that it reported a cyberattack which occured on Dec. 13.

However, the stock was able to shake off the recent losses on Thursday, with shares recovering by nearly 7%.

VFC Price Action: Shares of VFC were up 6.27% at $19.07 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

