Why Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH shares are trading higher by 5.4% to $20.94 Thursday afternoon. Peer cruise line operator Carnival Corp reported robust fourth-quarter financials and provided optimistic guidance for both the first quarter of the next fiscal year and FY24.

What Happened With Carnival?

Carnival's fourth-quarter sales beat analyst predictions, reaching $5.397 billion, higher than the expected $5.306 billion. Passenger Cruise Days increased to 23.6 million from 18.3 million compared to the previous year.

Occupancy for the quarter reached 101%, and customer deposits hit a new record of $6.4 billion, surpassing the previous fourth-quarter record by 25%

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NCLH has a 52-week high of $22.75 and a 52-week low of $11.76.