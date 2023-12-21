What's Going On With Joby Aviation Stock Thursday?

Loading... Loading...

Joby Aviation Inc JOBY shares are trading higher Thursday. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft company announced that it has completed a series of air traffic simulations with NASA.

What To Know: Joby said it successfully completed air traffic simulations with NASA's Ames Research Center evaluating how air taxi operations can be integrated into today's airspace using existing air traffic control tools and procedures.

During the simulation, controllers virtually tested the ability to integrate up to 120 eVTOL operations per hour alongside an airport's existing traffic.

"These successful simulations were made possible by years of careful planning and collaboration between two organizations committed to redefining what is possible, and we're proud to be paving the way towards the scaled commercialization of air taxis in the National Airspace System," said Tom Prevot, Air Taxi Product Lead at Joby.

Joby noted that representatives from the FAA and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association were present for the tests.

JOBY Price Action: Joby shares were up 4.57% at $6.87 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Joby Aviation.