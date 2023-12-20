Disney Shanghai's Secret Attraction Revealed: Will It Transform Theme Parks?

Loading... Loading...

Walt Disney Co's DIS Shanghai Disney Resort is preparing to open a new Zootopia-themed attraction on Wednesday, targeting the growing demand for travel and experiences in post-pandemic China.

Zootopia, a massive hit in Chinese cinemas in 2016, has influenced the creation of Disney's first Zootopia-themed area, adding to the Shanghai Disney Resort's variety of attractions.

This latest addition is the eighth themed area at the resort, which opened in 2016 and expanded in 2018 with a Toy Story-themed area, Reuters reports.

Despite China's slow consumption recovery since COVID-19, domestic travel and experience-based activities have seen a more robust rebound.

Shanghai Disney Resort, among other destinations, has benefited significantly from this trend.

Joe Schott, the President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, observed that people are eager to experience life again after emerging from the pandemic.

The positive impact of attractions like the new Zootopia-themed area is evident in Walt Disney Company's financial performance.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month, Disney highlighted increased attendance at its Shanghai and Hong Kong parks as a critical contributor to the 31% growth in its Experiences division, which encompasses its theme parks.

Shanghai Disney Resort operates as a joint venture, with the Chinese state-owned Shendi Group holding a 57% stake.

Price Actions: DIS shares traded lower by 2.44% at $91.64 on the last check Wednesday.

