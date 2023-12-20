Samsung Adds DIY Repair Option For Its Foldables, S23 And More

Loading... Loading...

In a move to provide more user control over device maintenance, Samsung has broadened the scope of its Self-Repair program to include its pioneering foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5.

What Happened: 9to5Google reported on Tuesday that Samsung updated over a dozen new devices, including their first foldable devices, to be included in their do-it-yourself repair scheme. Until now, the offer was restricted to conventional smartphones, tablets, and laptops, given the intricate nature of foldable devices.

The announcement comes on the heels of Google’s introduction of its DIY repair options for the Pixel Fold. Moreover, Samsung’s Self-Repair program isn’t solely for foldables; it also extends to devices such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy A05s, Galaxy Tab S9 series, and Galaxy Book 2 Pro.

Additionally, Samsung is broadening its Self-Repair program to new territories, including a wider reach in South Korea and a launch in over 30 European countries. However, the new devices are not yet supported in the U.S., with parts still unavailable from Samsung's retail partner, iFixit.

Why It Matters: Samsung’s decision to expand its Self-Repair program aligns with the company’s recent initiatives. In November 2023, the tech giant forecasted a 10% increase in Galaxy S24 shipments, aiming to sell 35 million units in 2024, indicating an emphasis on customer satisfaction and user experience. The Self-Repair program could be a strategic move in achieving this target by offering customers more control over their devices.

Furthermore, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra was announced as the Official Tablet Partner of the Big Ten Conference in late November 2023. The DIY repair option for this device could potentially boost its market appeal, giving users more autonomy over device maintenance and repair.

