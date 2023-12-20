Amazon's AWS Unveils Major Expansion in Canada: A Gateway to Unprecedented Growth and Opportunities?

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the launch of its second infrastructure region in Canada, the AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region.

This expansion provides developers, startups, enterprises, and organizations in government, education, and nonprofit sectors with more options to run applications and serve users from data centers in Canada.

The new region offers access to AWS technologies like data analytics, security, machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI), fostering innovation.

Accompanying this launch, AWS released an economic impact study projecting a $17.9 billion investment in Canada through 2037, encompassing both the new Calgary region and the existing Quebec region.

Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS, emphasized that the new part enhances application deployment, resilience, and low latency. It also supports economic development across Canada.

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry, recognized the significance of AWS's digital infrastructure for Canadian developers, startups, and large enterprises.

The Alberta Government also acknowledged the impact of AWS's presence in bolstering the local tech sector.

AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region comprises three Availability Zones and joins the AWS Canada (Central) Region opened in 2016.

These regions ensure business continuity and high availability for applications. AWS's expansion to Western Canada offers customers enhanced resilience, availability, and lower latency for data storage and real-time application performance.

The economic impact of AWS's investment includes supporting over 9,300 full-time equivalent jobs annually and generating more than $31 billion in GDP.

This growth reflects AWS's commitment to driving local job creation, building cloud skills, and creating growth opportunities with customers and partners in Canada.

