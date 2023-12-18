NIO CEO William Li Embarks On A 621-Mile Drive To Showcase ET7's Range On A Single Charge

Loading... Loading...

Nio Inc NIO CEO William Li took off from Shanghai to test the company’s ET7 sedan on Sunday and the results are impressive.

What Happened: Li took the electric sedan out for a drive on Sunday to test its 150-kWh ultra-long-range battery pack. The vehicle drove over 14 hours on a single charge and covered 1044 kilometers (621 miles), Nio wrote on X on Monday.

The average speed of the vehicle during the ride was about 84 km/h (52 mph) and the vehicle had a remaining mileage of about 36 km (22.4 miles) after the CEO drove from Shanghai-Zhejiang province to Fujian. However, these numbers are simulated as per the China Light-Duty Test Cycle (CLTC) and the actual range could vary depending on the road, weather conditions, and tires, among other factors, the company warned on its website.

Why It Matters: Nio started delivering the ET7 in early 2022. With a starting price of about 430,000 yuan ($60,200), the ET7 is priced between the two sedans from EV giant Tesla in China. While the Model S starts at about 700,000 yuan ($98,000), the refreshed Model 3 starts at about 260,000 yuan ($36,400).

However, neither of these sedans from the U.S. EV giant has a range of over 1000 km (621 miles). While the Model 3 touts a range of 606 km (376.5 miles), the Model S has a range of 715 km (444 miles) according to CLTC.

Last month, Nio delivered 15,959 vehicles, marking a 12.6% jump year over year, including 5,414 sedans. The company has delivered 42,026 vehicles year-to-date in 2023.

