Joe Biden Unharmed After Motorcade Collides With Vehicle In Delaware

President Joe Biden remained unscathed after a car collided with a Secret Service vehicle in his motorcade on Sunday night in Delaware.

The cause of the collision was not immediately confirmed. Following the collision, Secret Service agents swiftly moved the president to another vehicle, reported NBC News.

The driver of the sedan raised his hands as Secret Service agents, with guns drawn, surrounded the vehicle.

Steve Kopek, a Special Agent and spokesperson for the Secret Service, clarified that the vehicle involved in the collision was part of the security detail for Biden’s motorcade.

“There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President's motorcade departed without incident,” he stated.

The collision occurred shortly after the Bidens left a dinner meeting with staffers and volunteers at their re-election campaign headquarters in downtown Wilmington. Despite the incident, the Bidens proceeded to their residence in Wilmington.

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock

