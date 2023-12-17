Canada Reportedly On The Brink Of Requiring All-Electric Vehicle Sales Starting 2035

Loading... Loading...

Canada is reportedly gearing up to enforce new regulations that will require all new vehicles sold in the country to be zero-emissions by 2035.

What Happened: The forthcoming regulations, known as the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, are designed to compel automakers to manufacture an adequate supply of zero-emission vehicles. The regulations are set to be unveiled on Tuesday, reported The Hill.

As per the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), the initiative is partially driven by concerns about other countries, such as the U.S., leading the zero-emission vehicle market, according to the report.

The regulations are also reportedly aimed at reducing the waiting period for electric vehicles (EVs) and ensuring supply caters to Canadian markets.

The new rules will mandate that 20% of all new car sales are zero-emission vehicles by 2026, 60% by 2030, and 100% by 2035, as per reports by the Toronto Star and the CBC cited by The Hill. Automakers can earn credits based on the number of EVs they sell, the type of vehicle sold, and by assisting in the development of EV charging infrastructure. Companies can trade these credits if they surpass or fail to meet their targets.

Why It Matters: Despite reported resistance from Canadian consumers towards the adoption of EVs this move by the Canadian government signifies a determined push towards an electric automotive future.

Notably, Ford Motor Co announced earlier this year that it is investing C$1.8 billion to transform its Oakville Assembly plant into an EV production facility.

