Javier Milei's New Security Minister Announces Strict Anti-Protest Measures In Argentina

Argentina’s newly appointed Security Minister, Patricia Bullrich, has laid out a detailed plan to curb protests, a move that could stir up conflict with social groups opposed to economic reforms.

What Happened: The new security protocol aims to stop disruptive roadblock protests in Buenos Aires, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

It also proposes imposing potential fines and legal penalties on protesters and social movements. Bullrich announced plans to deploy all four of Argentina’s federal police forces to quell protests.

Bullrich’s approach could instigate a clash with social groups that are vocally against economic reforms.

Furthermore, Bullrich’s new protocols include charging social organizations and individual protesters for the cost of policing demonstrations. She also said that police would share information about protesters with immigration authorities or with child protection agencies when parents bring minors to demonstrations.

Bullrich stated, “The minimum sufficient force will be applied and it will be scaled up according to the degree of resistance.”

Why It Matters: Milei, a libertarian economist, secured victory in the November elections by promising significant cuts in public spending to tackle the fiscal deficit and Argentina’s skyrocketing inflation, close to 150% YoY.

However, experts warn that Milei’s policies, including the recent austerity package and plans to privatize state-owned companies, could provoke resistance from Argentina's influential social and labor movements. Eduardo Belliboni, leader of the leftist protest group Polo Obrero, has organized the first protest against the Milei administration for Dec. 20.

