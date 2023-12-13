How To Create AI-Generated Images on Snapchat: Plus Subscribers Guide

Loading... Loading...

Snap Inc.’s SNAP Snapchat has rolled out a new feature enabling Plus subscribers to generate and share images created using artificial intelligence.

What Happened: Snapchat subscribers, who pay $3.99 per month to gain access to exclusive features, can now create images from text prompts and share them with their contacts.

After generating the image, users can modify it, attach a message, and circulate it to their contacts on the app.

Moreover, the company is in the process of introducing other AI-powered features for subscribers, including one that employs AI to make the subject of a photo appear more distant from the camera.

See Also: Snapchat’s Paid Service Flourishes With 5M Users, Boosting Snap’s Revenue

How To Use This Feature

Step I: Click the “AI” icon just below the camera toolbar to open a new window.

Step II: Input your text in the window or select from a pre-existing option like “a futuristic disco” or “a rocket preparing for liftoff.”

Loading... Loading...

Step III: Your image will be generated now.

In addition, Snapchat Plus subscribers will now get monthly access to a complimentary pack of eight “Dreams” – a feature that applies AI to convert photos based on specific themes.

Photo by Diego Thomazini on Shutterstock

View more tech hacks by following this link.

Read Next: Snapchat Parent Company Announces Layoffs in Product Team Overhaul

Editor’s Note: Artificial intelligence was used as a secondary aid in writing this story.