What's Going On With SentinelOne Stock?

SentinelOne, Inc. S shares are trading higher Tuesday on continued upward momentum. The stock has gained more than 28% over the past five days.

What To Know:

SentinelOne and Secureworks SCWX announced a new channel program that brings together Secureworks Taegis ManagedXDR and SentinelOne Singularity Complete to simplify risk management and detect a wider range of threats more rapidly.

"At SentinelOne, our mission is to arm organizations with the tools they need to respond to cyber threats swiftly and effectively. Teaming up with Secureworks is more than a partnership; it's a commitment to delivering on that mission," said Ken Marks, VP worldwide channel, SentinelOne.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, more than 5.49 million shares have been traded in the session, compared to the stock's 100-day average volume of 5.603 shares.

S Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, SentinelOne shares are up by 4.7% at $25.68 at the time of publication.

Image: Franz Bachinger from Pixabay