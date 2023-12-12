US Air Force Takes Disciplinary Action Against 15 Personnel Following Major Classified Document Leak

Loading... Loading...

In a recent report from the Air Force Inspector General, 15 Air Force personnel have been disciplined over a significant classified document leak that occurred earlier this year.

What Happened: The Associated Press reported that on Dec. 11, 2023, the Air Force reprimanded these individuals for neglecting to act on the suspect behavior of airman, Jack Teixeira.

Teixeira, part of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, reportedly leaked classified military documents onto a social media platform. The penalties inflicted on the 15 personnel involve removal from positions, including command roles, and non-judicial punishment under Article 15 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Teixeira, 21, has been detained since his arrest in April, charged under the Espionage Act for unauthorized retention and transmission of classified national defense information. He has pleaded not guilty, and no date has been set for the trial.

The Air Force inspector general pointed out that security breaches partly happened due to personnel’s unsupervised access to classified documents and their inadequate response when Teixeira breached security policies. Teixeira remains in the Air National Guard, but in an unpaid status, stated Air Force spokeswoman Ann Stefanek.

Several commanders, including Col. Sean Riley and Col. Enrique Dovalo, were relieved of their commands and received administrative action due to concerns about unit culture and policy and standards compliance following the security breach.

Why It Matters: This disciplinary action follows the arrest of Teixeira in April for leaking classified U.S. intelligence documents. It was reported that Teixeira did this to impress members of a private Discord group that he managed, rather than to inform the public about U.S. military operations.

Furthermore, leaked documents revealed that the U.S. had prior knowledge of a Ukrainian plan to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline to Europe. This significant leak drew attention to the need for stricter security measures to prevent unauthorized access and transmission of classified information, leading to the disciplinary action taken by the Air Force.

