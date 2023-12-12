'Apple Of Our Eye': iPhone Maker Is PETA's Company Of The Year After It Dropped Leather Cases From Its Portfolio

Loading... Loading...

In a nod to its sustainable initiatives, Apple Inc. AAPL has been conferred as the 2023 Company of the Year by PETA, due to its decision to eliminate the use of leather in its offerings.

What Happened: Apple was announced as PETA’s 2023 Company of the Year, as disclosed by PETA on Dec. 10. This accolade recognizes Apple’s commitment to sustainable practices, in sync with a 71% increase in global demand for sustainable products over the past half-decade.

Apple’s shift away from leather, a meat industry byproduct, is part of the company’s wider strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. The move is expected to spare countless animals and aid in mitigating climate change.

As part of this change, Apple will introduce leather-free accessories, providing an eco-friendly and ethical choice for environmentally- and animal-conscious consumers. The change comes on the heels of Apple’s recent unveiling of several FineWoven-based, leather-free accessories, including Apple watch bands, wallets, and iPhone cases.

Apple’s new recycled material has "significantly lower emissions compared to the more carbon-intensive leather," according to the company. This transition away from leather in all their products is a major win for animal welfare and the environment, earning Apple the 2023 Company of the Year award from PETA.

With this award, PETA underscores the increasing trend of companies shifting to eco-friendly and animal-free materials to cater to the growing consumer demand for sustainable goods.

Why It Matters: The shift to sustainable materials hasn’t been without its challenges for Apple. The introduction of the FineWoven iPhone cases was met with considerable criticism from users and tech reviewers, who highlighted issues like vulnerability to scratches and premature wear.

Despite initial pushbacks, Apple’s commitment to sustainability has been ultimately recognized, illustrated by this award from PETA.

