Lucid's Stock Slide Continues After Hours: Here's Why

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares are trading lower in Monday's after-hours session following the company's announcement that CFO Sherry House is resigning to pursue other opportunities.

What To Know: After a rough regular session due to the news that the company will be removed from the Nasdaq-100 Index, Lucid's woes were compounded after-hours by House's resignation, effective immediately.

House will serve in an advisory role through Dec. 31 to assist in the transition of her duties.

As Lucid searches for a CFO to replace House, Gagan Dhingra, the company's current Vice President of Accounting and PAO, will serve as interim CFO and PFO, effective immediately.

LCID Price Action: Shares of LCID were down 3.47% at $4.45 in the after-hours session at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay